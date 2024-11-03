Most-Wanted Ganja Smuggler from Odisha Arrested by NCB in Late-Night Raid

�Bhubaneswar: In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night apprehended Nilu Pradhan, a notorious ganja smuggler from Odisha, who had been on the agency's most-wanted list.

Pradhan, originally from Beguniapada village in Ganjam district, was taken into custody late Saturday night following a coordinated raid.

Pradhan is suspected of running an extensive smuggling network, trafficking large quantities of ganja from Odisha to major cities like Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB, with assistance from the Beguniapada police, conducted a late-night operation in the remote village, successfully apprehending the accused without incident.

Ranjit Kumar Prusty, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) for Ganjam district, confirmed the arrest and shared details of the operation.

“Nilu Pradhan was on the NCB’s wanted list for his involvement in illegal ganja smuggling. His arrest is the result of collaboration between the NCB units in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar, along with the support of our local police,” said the ASP.

Although there were no outstanding warrants against Pradhan in the local jurisdiction, his alleged connections to interstate smuggling activities had placed him squarely in the sights of the NCB. After his arrest, Pradhan was placed under a transit remand for further investigation, as authorities now seek to uncover the full extent of his network and any additional associates involved in the operation.

This “high-profile arrest,” according to experts, marks a significant step in curbing the illegal trade of ganja, a persistent challenge in the region, and highlights the NCB’s ongoing efforts to dismantle organized drug networks across India.