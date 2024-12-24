Mosque Survey Nearing Completion, Report Due in January: Sambhal Court

Sambhal:�The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid is almost complete and will be submitted in the court in January, 2025, the court-appointed commissioner recently said. Advocate Ramesh Singh Raghav, who was appointed as the court commissioner in the matter, on December 23 said the report would be either filed on January 2 or January 3.

"The survey report of Shahi Jama Masjid is almost in the final stage and complete. There are some technical issues, which will be adjusted today. As it is the last working day of the court after which it will close. As far as the survey report is concerned, it will be filed on January 2 or 3. There is a stay order of the Supreme Court to the trial court not to take any action till January 6 hence the survey report will be filed before this date," Raghav told media persons.

On November 19, the court passed an ex-parte order for the mosque's survey by an advocate commissioner after taking note of the plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, during a second round of survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to a major violence which led to death of four people and injuries to dozens.

The Supreme Court on November 29 asked the Sambhal trial court to halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.�