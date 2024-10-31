Moment Comes After 500 Years: PM Modi on 1st Diwali at Ayodhya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said this is the first Diwali after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in his magnificent temple in Ayodhya and asserted that this auspicious moment has come after 500 years with the countless sacrifices and penance of Ram bhakts.Tagging a post by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X: "Divine Ayodhya! This is the first Deepawali after the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram, the epitome of virtue, in his magnificent temple. The unique beauty of Shri Ram Lalla's temple in Ayodhya is going to overwhelm everyone."

"After 500 years, this auspicious moment has come with the countless sacrifices and penance of Ram bhakts. It is our good fortune that all of us have become witnesses to this historic occasion," Modi said.



"I am confident that the life of Lord Shri Ram and his ideals will continue to be an inspiration for the people of the country in achieving the resolution of a developed India," he added.



The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in its post, shared pictures of the temple illuminated by lights and said on the eve of Diwali, the Ram temple shines with a divine glow.



In another post in Hindi on X, Modi also hailed the Deepotsav being celebrated in Ayodhya with the lighting of lamps.



"Amazing, incomparable and unimaginable! Many congratulations to the people of Ayodhya for the grand and divine Deepotsav! This 'Jyotiparva' at the holy birthplace of Ram Lalla, illuminated by millions of diyas, is going to make everyone emotional," he said.



"This beam of light emanating from Ayodhya Dham will fill my family members across the country with new enthusiasm and new energy. I wish that Lord Shri Ram blesses all the people of the country with happiness, prosperity and success in life," the prime minister said.



An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple in January, a landmark event led by Modi who had also given a clarion call to go beyond the grand temple's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.



Lakhs of people watched the consecration ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.



