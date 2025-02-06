Mohan Yadav focuses on turning Madhya Pradesh a drone manufacturing hub

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has focused on turning the state a drone manufacturing hub by wooing investments in the sector, officials said on Thursday.

Mr Yadav has ensured that a drone policy for the state is framed with an aim to woo investments in the sector by providing incentives to the manufacturers to set up their facility in Madhya Pradesh, a senior officer here said.

The state cabinet approved the first drone policy of the state, Madhya Pradesh Drone Promotion and Utilization Policy 2025, at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Mr Yadav here on Tuesday.

The policy focuses on promoting drone manufacturing, assembly, and maintenance.

It offers incentives such as subsidies and tax incentives to manufacturers with an objective to make Madhya Pradesh the drone manufacturing hub of the country, the officer said.

The policy has provision of a 40 percent capital investment subsidy with a cap of Rs 30 crore for new investments.

Also, a 25 percent subsidy on lease rent, with a maximum of Rs five lakh per year, is provided for three years.

Besides, a Rs two crore R&D (research and development) grant is provided in the identified sectors.

To promote skill development in key sectors, the Chief Minister’s Seekho-Kamao Yohana (MMSKY) offers an incentive of Rs 8,000 per month for up to six months.

Also, a 100 percent stamp duty and registration fee waiver are given for land leased for industrial use, and up to Rs five lakh per year with a maximum of Rs 20 lakh is provided for capital support for testing, calibration, and certification during the calibration period.

The policy also offers incentives for patent filing by drone making units coming up in Madhya Pradesh.

Mega-scale units making investments of over Rs 50 crore will be eligible for enhanced incentives.

The state government hopes to attract Rs 370 crore in the sector over the next five years.

The state government will encourage the use of drones in the sectors of agriculture, logistics, security and governance.