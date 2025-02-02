Mohan Majhi’s rise brings broader shift in Odisha’s governance and political dynamics

Bhubaneswar: In the political landscape of Odisha, the recent rise of Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of the state, has sparked a series of important developments, particularly regarding the legacy of Naveen Patnaik, the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) who served as the CM of the state from 2000 to 2004.

Majhi's growing popularity has not only posed a significant challenge to Patnaik's sagging political status and reputation, but also set off a shift in the state's governance and political culture.

According to political analysts, Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership has been marked by decisive actions, which have significantly boosted his public standing. A notable example of his success is the “Utkal Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,” which witnessed the announcement of investments worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore, a significant milestone in the state’s economic development. The conference was not only a platform for potential investments but also highlighted Majhi’s assertiveness in leading the state toward a brighter future. His strategy of creating an environment conducive to investment, coupled with the active participation of key national figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reinforced his position as a leader capable of delivering on promises.

Majhi’s approach to governance, according to political commentators, focuses on trust-building with investors, as evidenced by his collaboration with Modi during the conference’s launch. This cooperation has not only strengthened Odisha’s ties with the central government but has also fostered investor confidence, which is crucial for the state's economic growth.

“Majhi’s dedication to Odisha’s development is further exemplified by his extensive outreach to investors in various parts of India, including trips to Singapore and Mumbai, ensuring that Odisha remains a top investment destination. As a result, Odisha has emerged as a prominent player on the national investment map, alongside states like Bihar, Maharashtra, and Telangana,” said Professor Dr Kishore Chandra Swain, a political analyst.

The political establishment of Odisha has traditionally been dominated by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) under Naveen Patnaik, who held power for over 24 years. However, the growing influence of Majhi and his shifting approach to governance have cast a shadow over Patnaik’s once-untouchable position. The success of the “Utkal Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave,” combined with the rising public support for Majhi, suggests that a new political era may be dawning in the state.

One of the key factors contributing to Majhi’s popularity is his ability to connect with Odisha’s marginalised communities, particularly the tribal population, which constitutes about 23 per cent of the state’s demographic profile. Majhi’s identity as a leader from this community has resonated with a large section of the population, who see in him a representative of their struggles and aspirations. His ability to tap into this demographic has significantly increased his political capital, creating a strong grassroots base for his leadership.

This shift in political allegiance poses a serious challenge to Naveen Patnaik and the BJD. Once seen as the undisputed leader of Odisha, Patnaik now faces the difficult task of regaining the trust of voters who are increasingly looking to Majhi for leadership. As a result, the BJD finds itself at a crossroads, with Majhi’s growing popularity threatening to disrupt the long-standing political establishment that Patnaik has carefully cultivated.

In addition to Majhi's growing popularity among the tribal communities, he has also garnered significant support from other sections of society, including backward castes and Scheduled Tribes. This broad-based support base is a testament to Majhi’s ability to transcend traditional political boundaries and appeal to a diverse electorate. His appeal is not only limited to the tribal communities but extends to other marginalised groups, providing him with a solid foundation for future electoral success.

Despite these gains, the BJD remains a formidable force in Odisha politics. Patnaik's government has been successful in maintaining a strong presence among urban voters and in securing the loyalty of influential political elites. However, Majhi’s rise signals a growing desire among Odisha’s citizens for change and a break from the political status quo. As Majhi continues to gain traction, it will be crucial for Patnaik and the BJD to recalibrate their strategies and address the concerns of voters who are increasingly looking for a new direction.

“Mohan Majhi’s rise in Odisha politics is not just a challenge to Naveen Patnaik’s political legacy; it represents a broader shift in the state’s governance and political dynamics. While Patnaik’s legacy remains powerful, Majhi’s growing popularity, especially among marginalised communities, signifies that Odisha’s political future may soon undergo a transformation. The coming years will be crucial in determining whether Majhi can leverage his newfound popularity into electoral success and whether Naveen Patnaik can successfully reassert his dominance in the face of this challenge,” said Srirama Dash, a senior journalist.