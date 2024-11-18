Mohan Majhi Invites Singapore Business Leaders to Invest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi kicked off his four-day visit to Singapore on Sunday with high-level meetings aimed at positioning Odisha as a prime investment destination, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).





On the trip’s first day, Majhi highlighted Odisha’s strong industrial ecosystem and its potential for growth in IT, electronics, steel, and urban management.





In a meeting with Dr. Edward Morton, founder of CT Metrix, Majhi discussed advancing IT/ITeS, semiconductor technology, medical equipment manufacturing, and smart city solutions. He invited Dr. Morton to visit Odisha, emphasizing the government’s proactive approach to developing a robust electronics ecosystem.





“We are prepared to take decisive steps to build a thriving technology sector in Odisha,” Majhi assured during the discussion.





In another key interaction, Majhi met Vivek Agarwal, Director of Visa Group Limited, urging expansion in Odisha’s steel and ferrochrome industries. He emphasized the state’s focus on value-added manufacturing and job creation, positioning Odisha as a leader in India’s industrial sector.





Majhi described the rationale for his visit:

“This is my first foreign trip as Chief Minister, and Singapore was chosen for the Odisha Business Meet due to its world-class industrial ecosystem and innovative practices. Singapore’s expertise in infrastructure, logistics, and urban management aligns perfectly with Odisha’s rapid urbanization efforts. Strengthening our ties with Singapore is key to Odisha’s growth vision.”





He added that his government is keen on driving investments in sectors like handloom, seafood, and skill development. "We are committed to offering comprehensive support to investors. Over the next three days, I will continue engaging with potential partners to foster collaboration and growth,” Majhi said.





The delegation’s visit underscores Odisha’s push to become a global investment hub. With investor-friendly policies, abundant natural resources, and a skilled workforce, Odisha aims to attract investments aligned with its goals for sustainable and inclusive economic development.