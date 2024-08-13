Mohan Majhi govt steadily builds its base among socio-economically weaker sections

Bhubanerswar:�The BJP government in Odisha appears to be making conscious efforts to consolidate its base among the poor and underprivileged as well as various other socially weaker groups.

After announcing a hike in the allowances of old-age persons — from Rs 1000 to Rs 3,500, differently-abled persons and widows, the state government has now shifted its focus to landless people. It has decided that all the landless people in the state will now have some lands allotted in the name in the next five years.

According to revenue minister Suresh Kumar Pujari, the Mohan Charan Majhi government won’t stop after providing land pattas or record of rights to the landless and homeless people. Rather, they would be provided a complete package like a pucca house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, clean drinking water under Ghar Ghar Nal Ghar Ghar Jal programme, gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana and electricity.

“The state government has identified the beneficiaries and divided them into three categories. We will provide land patta measuring four decimals to all the landless rural poor beneficiaries whose annual income is below Rs 1 lakh. Those who are living on government land will be given four decimals of the same land, provided it shouldn’t be a disputed land. In case of a disputed one, they will be given four decimals of land at a nearby undisputed land,” said the minister.

“Similarly, we have also started a programme to identify those poor landless people who are living in urban slums and give possession certificates to them. The possession certificate is being given by the Municipal Corporations. Our efforts are underway to put the revenue department’s seal on them,” he said.

“The state government will also provide land patta to tribal people on forest land,” he added.

He said the officials have been asked to conduct a proper survey and distribution of land patta has also been started. Some beneficiaries will get forest land patta in Kalahandi on August 15, he added.