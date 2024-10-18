Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS' 10-day National Executive meet in Mathura

Mathura (UP): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is set to arrive in Parkham village of the Farah development block on Saturday to attend the National Executive meeting of the Sangh. During his stay, the RSS chief will participate in various meetings, including the National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for October 25 and 26. He will also review the ongoing developments at the Cow Research and Training Centre.

This meeting will take place at the Deendayal Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Mathura, where he will stay for 10 days.

The meeting in Parkham village near the temple town will also discuss the "organisational goals" that has to be achieved by next year when the RSS completes 100 years of its foundation, according to a statement uploaded by the organisation on its website earlier.

"This year, the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to be held on 25 and 26 October in Parkham village near Mathura in Braj province of western Uttar Pradesh, RSS national media and communications in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

All the heads of the RSS' 46 provincial units, general secretaries and pracharaks are expected to attend the meeting.

Government sources said the district officials are closely monitoring security and logistical arrangements related to his visit. They said Agra region Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar, District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey conducted a thorough inspection of the venue and Bhagwat's accommodations.

Their focus was particularly on ensuring that the safety protocols are meticulously followed with the support from national security agencies involved in his protection.

Local representative Mukesh Sharma, affiliated with the Sangh's publicity department, on Friday confirmed that Bhagwat will remain in Mathura until October 28.

Earlier this week, Agra Division Commissioner Ritu Maheshwari visited Parkham to oversee the preparations and provided essential guidelines for the upcoming events.