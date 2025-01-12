Modi visits exhibition at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited an exhibition showcasing many of the participants of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Modi shared that he would be spending the entire day with over 3,000 "dynamic, young leaders" selected from across the country through a rigorous selection process.

The dialogue is part of Modi’s initiative to bring one lakh youth, with no political affiliations, into politics. The event is being held on National Youth Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi expressed his excitement about spending the day with "my young friends," where he planned to engage in conversations and have lunch with the participants. During these interactions, the group would discuss various topics aimed at building a 'Viksit Bharat.'

The Prime Minister highlighted the enthusiasm of the youth he is meeting, noting their passion for science, technology, innovation, culture, and more.