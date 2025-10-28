Modi Urges People to Join Run for Unity on October 31

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to join the Run for Unity on October 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of a united India.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Join the Run for Unity on 31st October and celebrate the spirit of togetherness! Let’s honour Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India.”



Modi will lead the anniversary celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district on Friday, where the Statue of Unity—the tallest statue in the world—stands in honour of India’s first Home Minister. The event marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), celebrating the enduring spirit of unity and togetherness envisioned by Sardar Patel.



According to an official statement, this year’s celebrations will include a cultural festival and a National Unity Day parade by security forces showcasing their skills, discipline, and valour.



“Rashtriya Ekta Diwas symbolises India’s unity, integrity, and national solidarity. This year’s celebrations are particularly special, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,” the statement said.

The Modi government has observed October 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas since 2014 to reaffirm its commitment to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat.

An official noted that Ekta Nagar—nestled between the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges—embodies the spirit of “Unity in Diversity,” blending natural beauty with cultural richness.



This year’s National Unity Day parade will feature contingents from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), along with police forces from Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The parade will also include cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, displays by indigenous dog breeds, and demonstrations of martial arts and unarmed combat skills.

“The guard of honour to the Prime Minister will be led by a female officer, while women personnel from the CISF and CRPF will perform martial arts and unarmed combat drills, showcasing the strength and courage of India’s daughters,” the official said.

Other highlights include a marching contingent of Indian-bred dogs from the BSF, Gujarat Police’s horse unit, Assam Police’s motorcycle daredevil team, and the BSF’s camel-mounted band. Indigenous breeds such as Rampur hounds and Mudhol hounds will also demonstrate their skills. The dog squad will be led by Riya, a Mudhol hound that recently won first place at the All-India Police Dog Competition.

A special attraction will be an air show by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force, while tableaux from various States and Union Territories will highlight the theme of Unity in Diversity.

The parade will feature 10 tableaux representing the NSG, NDRF, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry.

The cultural programme, organised by the Ministry of Culture, will showcase around 900 artists, celebrating India’s rich diversity.

From November 1 to 15, Ekta Nagar will host the Bharat Parv, featuring cultural performances and a food festival representing various States. The event will conclude on November 15 with special programmes marking Birsa Munda Jayanti, celebrating the heritage and resilience of India’s tribal communities.