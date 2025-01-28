Modi, Trump Talk Peace, Prosperity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Donald Trump for the first time since his inauguration last week, with Mr Modi “committing to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership” and resolving to “work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security”.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS… Congratulated him on his historic second term,” Mr Modi wrote on social media platform X.

The two leaders had spoken soon after Mr Trump’s electoral victory on November 7 last year. President Trump had then told PM Modi that he (Trump) considers him and India a true friend.

Last week, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar had visited the United States, when he had attended Mr Trump’s inauguration as Prime Minister Modi’s special envoy. He had carried a personal letter for Mr Trump from Mr Modi.

There is speculation in some quarters in New Delhi that Prime Minister Modi might be travelling to the US sometime in the next few months to meet Mr Trump personally.

The day after the inauguration on January 20, Mr Jaishankar had met the new US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and had also attended the first meeting of the Quad foreign ministers under the Trump administration. The US had then asked India to “address concerns related to irregular migration” (illegal immigration by Indians to the US). The US had also expressed a desire to further strengthen trade, defence and energy ties with India and also advance the initiative for the Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) bilateral partnership.

Mr Trump was sworn in as President, succeeding Joe Biden, during a grand inauguration event at the US Capitol in Washington on January 20, which saw several dignitaries, including former Presidents and billionaire entrepreneurs, in attendance.

Soon after assuming office, Mr Trump signed a batch of executive orders aimed at overhauling US immigration, and the H-1B visas that allow companies to bring foreigners with specific qualifications to the US.