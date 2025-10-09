Modi, Trump Review Trade Talks; PM Hails Gaza Peace Plan

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with US President Donald Trump, and the two leaders reviewed ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke to my friend, President Trump, and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”



In August, the US President imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, with half of the levy reportedly imposed as a penalty for India’s import of Russian oil.