Modi to visit US and hold talks next week: Trump

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the United States next month and that the two leaders would hold talks at the White House in February. This was shortly after President Trump on Monday evening told Mr Modi during a phone conversation that it was “important for India to increase its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship”, the White House said on Tuesday morning (IST). The two leaders also “discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House”, it added. “He (PM Modi) will visit the US sometime in February,” global news agencies quoted President Trump as saying.

On American concerns over Indian illegal immigrants in the US, President Trump was also quoted as saying that India will do “what is right”. It may also be noted that President Trump has previously mentioned India among several countries that levy high tariffs on American goods and has called for this to be rectified.

The reference by President Trump to a “fair bilateral trading relationship” in the phone conversation with Mr Modi is being seen in this context. New Delhi is again expected to address the US President’s concerns on this score as the two nations enjoy a robust trade partnership. The US urging India to buy more American defence platforms and equipment is being seen as part of the US President’s efforts to boost American manufacturing in the defence sector.

In a statement on the conversation that was put out on Tuesday, the US said: “Today (Monday evening IST), President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship. The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting the Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.”

In an update late Monday night on the phone conversation, New Delhi had said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, today and congratulated him on his historic second term as the 47th President of the United States. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment for a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. They discussed various facets of the wide-ranging bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and measures to advance it, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy and defence. The two leaders exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to work together for promoting global peace, prosperity and security. The leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date.”