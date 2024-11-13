Modi to visit Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana from November 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana from November 16, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Modi will visit Nigeria on November 16-17, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 17 years. During his visit, Modi will review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as economic, energy, and defense cooperation. He will also address the Indian community in Nigeria.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with over 200 Indian companies investing more than $27 billion in key sectors. India and Nigeria also share a robust development cooperation partnership, according to the MEA.

From November 18-19, Modi will travel to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. India is part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, contributing to the ongoing discussions on global issues.

Modi will then visit Guyana from November 19-21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana since 1968, where he will engage in bilateral talks and attend the Second CARICOM-India Summit.