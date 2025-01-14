Modi to Visit Maharashtra on Wednesday, Interact with all Mahayuti Legislators

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Wednesday, when he will meet all MLAs of the Mahayuti comprising BJP, Eknath Sinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Shinde has asked all his legislators to come prepared for the interaction with the PM. On the day, the PM will also dedicate three frontline naval combatants — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation.

It will be the first Maharashtra visit of Mr. Modi after the spectacular victory of the Mahayuti alliance in the state Assembly elections in November 2024. The alliance won 235 out of 288 Assembly seats in the state.

The PM will arrive in Mumbai in the morning. At around 10.30am, he will dedicate INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. INS Surat is a stealth guided missile destroyer, INS Nilgiri is a stealth guided missile frigate and INS Vagsheer is a diesel-electric attack submarine. All three have been built indigenously at the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and completed all their pre-commissioning trials.

After the Navy funcion, the PM will meet all the legislators. The venue for the meeting has not been finalised yet, but the event will take place at around 12.15pm.

A senior legislator from the BJP confirmed that the meeting will take place at some venue in South Mumbai. In the meeting, the PM may have individual interaction with the legislators.

The Shiv Sena has asked its members to come prepared with the information related to their constituency, so that they can answer any question asked by Mr. Modi. The legislators from both the Houses have been instructed to carry brief notes about their constituency as well as any central scheme that has been implemented effectively in their constituency.

“All legislators have been told that if they want to make a different suggestion in the meeting, they must take a prior approval from the party,” a source from Shiv Sena said.

Later in the afternoon, the PM will inaugurate ISKCON Temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Spread over nine acres, the complex includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing center, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings, an official statement said.