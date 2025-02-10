Modi to Strengthen India-US Ties During US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build upon the successes in collaboration between the two countries in President Donald Trump's first term.In his departure statement ahead of his visit to France and the US, he said it will also help develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen India's partnership with the US, including in areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.

Noting that it will be their first meeting since Trump's inauguration as president for a second term, he said, "We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world."

He said, "I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

Modi will be visiting France from February 10 to February 12 before flying to the US from there on a two-day trip.

Modi said he is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

He looked forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner, he added.

Modi said, "The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron."

The two leaders will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries, including France, to harness energy for the global good.

He added, "I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery."�