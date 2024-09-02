Modi to Strengthen Defence and Trade Relations in Brunei and Singapore

New Delhi: India is looking to establish a joint working group with Brunei to bolster defence ties while India’s bilateral ties with Singapore are “poised for an even bigger take-off” than what they have been in the past decade as ties have “gone to the next level”, the external affairs ministry said Monday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the two Southeast Asian nations that will begin on Tuesday.

At a special media briefing, MEA secretary (east) Jaideep Mazumdar said Mr Modi's visit to Brunei will take place on September 3-4 and would be the first bilateral visit there by an Indian PM. India is hoping that oil-rich Brunei will enter into long-term arrangements with India for supply of natural gas as India's natural gas requirements are likely to expand significantly in the coming years.

The relationship with Singapore is very strong, especially on the trade front. Mr Modi will visit there on September 4-5. Singapore was the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) amounting to $11.77 billion in the last financial year and is now India’s sixth largest trade partner worldwide, besides being India's largest trade partner in the Asean bloc. Mr Mazumdar said India has a strong "strategic partnership and robust defence cooperation" with Singapore. Asked if the strategic partnership with Singapore will be elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, he replied with a smile: “Watch this space”.

Mr Mazumdar said India and Singapore are working on a host of new areas like digitalisation, skills, health, connectivity and advanced manufacturing. He listed new areas of collaboration such as food security, green hydrogen and semi-conductors.