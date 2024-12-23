Modi to Lay Foundation for Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project in Madhya Pradesh

�Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 49,000 crore-Ken-Betwa river interlinking project in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Wednesday.

This was announced by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav here on Monday.

The project is billed to solve the water crisis in the parched region of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

“Prime Minister Mr Modi is going to lay the foundation for the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project on December 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who dreamt of linking of rivers”, Mr Yadav said.

The project will ensure irrigation, drinking water supply, hydel and solar power generation, besides providing water for industries to come up in Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Bundelkhand is a perennially drought region.

Massive deforestation over the years in the region is the key reason for Bundelkhand to experience scanty rainfall in the monsoon, triggering drought in the belt.

Bundelkhand is one of the most backward regions in the country.

The project is going to benefit farmers in ten districts in Madhya Pradesh and four districts in Uttar Pradesh.