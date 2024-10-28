Modi to Launch Rs 12,850 Crore Health Projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects related to the health sector worth nearly Rs 12,850 crores on Tuesday and also extend his government’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. In a separate event, Mr Modi will also virtually distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to young people.

The Prime Minister has chosen to unveil multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crores on the occasion of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, considered the god of medicine.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said it has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services in the country.

The PM will inaugurate Phase 2 of country’s first All India Institute of Ayurveda, which includes a Panchakarma Hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium, among others.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. Further, he will inaugurate the facility and service extensions at various AIIMS units at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and in New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stones of five nursing colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, 21 critical care blocks in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

Among other projects, the PM will inaugurate an ESIC hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and lay the foundation stone for ESIC hospitals at Faridabad in Haryana, Bommasandra and Narasapur in Karnataka, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh. These projects will bring healthcare benefits to around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries.

In an innovative usage of drone technology to enhance service delivery and make healthcare more accessible, Mr Modi will launch drone services at 11 tertiary healthcare institutions.

These are AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana, AIIMS Guwahati in Assam, AIIMS Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, AIIMS Patna in Bihar, AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, AIIMS Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, AIIMS Raipur in Chhattisgarh, AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and RIMS Imphal in Manipur.

He will launch a helicopter emergency medical service from AIIMS Rishikesh, which will help deliver medical care speedily. The Prime Minister will also launch the U-WIN portal that seeks to benefit pregnant women and infants by fully digitalizing the vaccination process.

Among many other projects whose foundation stones will be laid are a central research institute in yoga and naturopathy each at Khordha in Odisha and Raipur in Chhattisgarh and four centres of excellence at NIPER Ahmedabad in Gujarat for medical devices, NIPER Hyderabad in Telangana for bulk drugs, NIPER Guwahati in Assam for phytopharmaceuticals, and NIPER Mohali in Punjab for anti-bacterial anti-viral drug discovery and development.

In a major boost to “Make in India” in the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs at Vapi in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi will virtually distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to new appointees. The PMO said that Rozgar Mela highlights the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritising employment generation and it will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.