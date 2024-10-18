Modi to Launch Karmayogi Saptah Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Karmayogi Saptah” (National Learning Week) on Saturday. The aim of the event is to provide fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that ‘Mission Karmayogi’ was launched in September 2020 and has made substantial progress since then. It envisions a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective.

Stressing that the National Learning Week (NLW) will be the largest event of its kind, the PMO in a release said, “This initiative will stimulate a renewed commitment to learning and development. NLW aims to create a ‘One Government’ message, align everyone with national goals and promote lifelong learning”.

The NLW will be dedicated to learning through various forms of engagement by individual participants and ministries, departments, and organizations, during the event each ‘Karmayogi’ will commit to achieving a target of at least four hours of competency-linked learning.

The participants may complete the targeted hours through a mix of individual role-based modules on iGOT, and webinars (public lectures/policy masterclasses) by eminent persons.

During the week, eminent speakers will deliver talks on their areas of prominence and help them work towards citizen-centric delivery in a much more effective manner.