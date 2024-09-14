Modi to Kickstart BJP’s Haryana Election Campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP’s election campaign for Haryana elections on Saturday, aiming for a third consecutive term for the party. Meanwhile, the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is expected to draw voter sympathy and focus on development after his release on bail from Tihar Jail.

Modi’s first rally will be held in Kurukshetra, a city steeped in history as the site of the Mahabharata. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged large crowds to attend the rally at Kurukshetra Theme Park. Saini highlighted Modi’s efforts over the past decade, saying the Prime Minister has elevated India’s global standing and supported every section of society, from farmers to women and youth.

The rally is seen as crucial for the BJP’s prospects, not just in Kurukshetra but also in nearby districts like Karnal, Ambala, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar. To solidify support, the BJP plans to hold around six rallies with Modi in key regions of the agrarian state. In addition to Modi, the party has listed 40 star campaigners, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, and Smriti Irani, as well as prominent leaders like Bhajanlal Sharma and Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

On the Opposition front, the Congress will counter with its own star power, led by President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Other top campaigners include Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja, and sports icons like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.

Arvind Kejriwal, after securing bail, will also be hitting the campaign trail in Haryana, aiming to capitalize on his local roots and appeal. AAP leaders see Kejriwal’s involvement as crucial for the party’s chances in the state, where AAP is contesting independently. His fiery rhetoric and strategic campaigning could challenge both the BJP and Congress, despite AAP currently having no MPs or MLAs in Haryana.

With voting set for October 5 and results to be declared on October 8, the stage is set for a dynamic and closely watched election in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.