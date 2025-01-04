Modi to Inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar on January 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha’s capital on January 8 to inaugurate the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, being hosted in the state for the first time.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Bhubaneswar airport around 8 p.m. and will stay overnight at the Raj Bhawan. On January 9, he will formally inaugurate the event at Janata Maidan, marking a significant milestone for Odisha on the global stage.

The three-day convention, running from January 8 to 10, has generated immense interest among the Indian diaspora. Registrations have surged recently, with daily numbers exceeding 150 compared to the previous average of 40-50, according to the state home department. Over 7,500 participants, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from more than 50 countries, are expected to attend.

International attendees primarily hail from Southeast Asia, the Gulf, and Europe, while domestic participants come from states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. Officials attribute the excitement to Odisha’s strategic coastal location and its growing prominence as a hub for tourism, port-based infrastructure, and economic exchanges.

This 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas continues the biennial tradition started in 2003 by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Bhubaneswar now joins the ranks of cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and Bengaluru in hosting this prominent event, reinforcing its importance as a platform for NRI engagement.

To complement the convention, local authorities are organizing parallel attractions, including a Night Flea Market, an Adivasi Fair, and a Food Festival, to showcase Odisha’s vibrant culture and provide an immersive experience for delegates.

The PBD convention aligns with India’s ‘Act East Policy,’ aimed at fostering economic and cultural ties with Southeast Asia. Odisha’s Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, described the event as a milestone, stating, “This convention is pivotal in Odisha’s journey to becoming a hub for global investment and cultural exchange.”

The event will begin with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 8, followed by Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration on January 9. It will conclude on January 10 with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards, presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the valedictory session.

With extensive security arrangements and preparations underway, Odisha is poised to leave a lasting impression, strengthening its reputation as a gateway for investment and collaboration in India’s eastern corridor.