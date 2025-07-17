Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects in Bihar, WB Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth several thousand crores and address public meetings in Bihar and West Bengal on Friday. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crores in Bihar's Motihari. He will also unveil multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crores at Durgapur in West Bengal.

In Bihar, Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation development projects catering to rail, road, rural development, fisheries, electronics and information technology sectors.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that in line with the government's commitment to boost connectivity and infrastructure, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple rail projects.

“It includes automatic signalling between the Samastipur-Bachhwara rail line that will enable efficient train operations in this section. Doubling of the Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur rail lines is part of the Darbhanga-Samastipur doubling project worth over Rs 580 crores that will enhance the capacity of train operations and reduce delays,” it said.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for multiple rail projects, including development of infrastructure for maintenance of Vande Bharat trains at Patliputra and automatic signalling on the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin rail line (114 km) to enable streamlined train operations. Upgrade of the traction system in the Bhatni-Chhapra Gramin section to enable higher train speeds by strengthening the traction system infrastructure and optimising energy efficiency.

The Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling project is worth around Rs 4,080 crores to increase sectional capacity, enable operation of more passenger and freight trains and strengthen connectivity between north Bihar and the rest of the country.

The Prime Minister will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal, Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur, improving connectivity in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4-laning of the Ara bypass of NH-319 that connects Ara-Mohania NH-319 and Patna-Buxar NH-922, providing seamless connectivity and reducing travel time.

Mr Modi will also inaugurate the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crores, part of the NH-319 that connects Ara town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral), that will improve freight and passenger movement. Among others, a 2-lane road with paved shoulders from Sarwan to Chakai of NH-333C, which will facilitate the movement of goods and people and act as a key link between Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility at Darbhanga and the state-of-the-art incubation facility of STPI at Patna for promoting the IT/ITES/ESDM industry and startups.

Mr Modi will inaugurate a series of fisheries development projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Prime Minister will also release Rs 400 crores to around 61,500 self-help groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10-crore women have been connected to self-help groups.

In Bihar, Mr Modi will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as a part of Griha Pravesh of 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crores to 40,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

In West Bengal, the Prime Minister will unveil development projects catering to oil and gas, power, road and rail sectors. “In a major boost to oil and gas infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) city gas distribution (CGD) project in the Bankura and Purulia districts of West Bengal worth around Rs 1,950 crores. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments and industrial customers and provide CNG at the retail outlets and also create employment opportunities in the region,” the PMO said.

Mr Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Durgapur-to-Kolkata section (132 km) of the Durgapur-Haldia natural gas pipeline, which has been laid as a part of the ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project. The Durgapur to Kolkata section, worth over Rs 1,190 crores is passing through the districts of Purba Bardhman, Hooghly and Nadia in West Bengal.

"The pipeline provided direct and indirect employment during its implementation phase and will now facilitate the supply of natural gas to lakhs of households in the region," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the retrofitting pollution control system—flue gas desulphurization—of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crores. It will benefit the region by supporting cleaner energy production and creating employment opportunities in the region.

Boosting rail infrastructure in the region, Mr Modi will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Purulia–Kotshila rail line (36 km) in Purulia, worth over Rs 390 crores. It will improve rail connectivity between industries from Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Dhanbad with Ranchi and Kolkata and efficient movement of goods trains, reducing travel time and improving logistics for industries and businesses.

In Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two road over bridges constructed under the Setu Bharatam programme, worth over Rs 380 crores, at Topsi and Pandabeshwar in Paschim Bardhaman. It will improve connectivity and also help in preventing accidents at railway-level crossings.