Modi to Inaugurate Cultural Fete Today

New Delhi: In line with his commitment to showcase the cultural vibrancy of Northeast India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav on Friday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The three-day cultural festival, being celebrated for the first time, will be held from December 6 to 8. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that it will highlight the vast cultural tapestry of Northeast India, bringing together an array of traditional arts, crafts and cultural practices.

To promote economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products and tourism, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will feature a variety of events.

The festival will have artisan exhibitions, grameen haats, state-specific pavilions and technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the northeastern region.

Key events will include investors roundtables and buyer-seller meets designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships and joint initiatives boosting economic growth of the region.

"The Mahotsav will have design conclaves and fashion shows displaying the rich handloom and handicraft traditions of Northeast India on the national stage. Highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage, the festival will also showcase vibrant musical performances and indigenous cuisines of Northeast India," the PMO added.