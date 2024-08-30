Modi to flag off three Vande Bharat trains on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat trains on Saturday at 12.30 pm via video conferencing.



Realising Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat express will improve the connectivity on three routes - Meerut – Lucknow, Madurai - Bengaluru and Chennai - Nagercoil.

The Meerut City - Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around one hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities. Likewise, the Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Vande Bharat and Madurai - Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will cover the journey saving more than two hours and around one- hour 30 minutes respectively.

These new Vande Bharat trains shall provide the people of the region the world class means to travel with speed and comfort and will cater to three States - Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The introduction of these Vande Bharat express trains will herald a new standard of rail service to meet the needs of regular travellers, professionals, business and student community in immense measure

Meanwhile, Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary on Saturday at 10 am at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. On the occasion, Prime Minister will unveil the stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court.

The two-day conference, organised by the Supreme Court will host five working sessions that will deliberate and discuss on the issues related to district judiciary such as Infrastructure and Human Resources, Inclusive Courtrooms for all, Judicial Security and Judicial Wellness, Case Management and Judicial Training.

The Chief Justice of India and other Judges of the Supreme Court, Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Attorney General of India, President of Supreme Court Bar Association and Chairman of Bar Council of India will also participate in the inaugural programme.