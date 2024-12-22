Modi to distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on Monday at 10.30 am through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Rozgar mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation building and self empowerment.

Rozgar mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for various Ministries and Departments of the Central Government. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining various Ministries and Departments including Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, among others.