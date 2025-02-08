Modi to co-chair AI Action Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to France on Monday. During the visit, Mr Modi will participate in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris as a co-chair along with French President Emmanuel Macron, followed by a bilateral meeting with the French President in the southern French port city of Marseille, where the two leaders will inaugurate the new Indian consulate.

At a special MEA briefing on Friday evening, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the Prime Minister will reach Paris on the evening of February 10 and attend a dinner for heads of state/government attending the summit that will be hosted by the French President at the Elysee Palace.

The AI summit on the morning of February 11 is expected to dwell on an ethical, sustainable and inclusive approach to AI and will be attended by heads of state and government, leaders of international organisations, CEOs of small and large companies, representatives of academia, non-governmental organisations, artists and members of civil society, according to reports that added that the summit will address five primary themes — public interest in AI, the future of work, innovation and culture, trust in AI and global governance of AI.

After attending the summit, Mr Modi will also attend a CEOs forum in the afternoon. Thereafter, he will leave for Marseille and reach there on the evening of February 11, where he will be hosted to a dinner by Mr Macron. The two leaders are expected to hold talks on the strategic partnership between the two nations on issues including trade, defence, maritime security and AI.

On the morning of February 12, the two leaders will visit a war cemetery where they will pay homage to Indian soldiers (of the then British Indian Army) who died fighting to save France during the First World War. The two leaders will also visit the site of the International Thermonuclear (fusion) Experimental Reactor (ITER) located in nearby Cadarache.

The Prime Minister's visit comes amid India's keen interest in acquiring 26 Rafale-Marine fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy from France and had earlier acquired 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The new proposed deal could be announced during the visit, while the pact may be inked formally at a later date.

With the two nations hailing the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 – Kalvari) that symbolises the model of Make in India and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries, the two sides are also interested in the proposed construction of three additional submarines under the P75 programme. As per reports, the two deals together could be more than $10 billion, thereby substantially boosting bilateral defence cooperation.

Diplomatic sources were cited by media reports earlier in the day, claiming that announcements are expected in the spheres of defence, small modular reactors, aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul facilities in India and a bilateral AI roadmap.

Diplomatic sources were quoted by media reports as saying, "India is a key partner. France and India relationship is like an alien’s, with a big head and small body. The big head is our defence and security partnership, but we need to put flesh on the small body and therefore there will be a lot of conversation on economic cooperation apart from talks on the big defence, security, cyber, civil nuclear and space."

According to reports, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will also be high on the agenda. In the Indo-Pacific region too, France is considering India as a key ally, with a diplomatic source being quoted on China's role as saying, “We don’t want any hegemon in the region."