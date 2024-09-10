Modi to Campaign in J&K Ahead of Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 14 to address a campaign rally for the BJP for the coming Assembly polls. The Union territory will be going through a three-phase election on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

Mr Modi is likely to address two rallies, including in Doda. Mr Modi is expected to visit the UT again on September 19 to campaign for seats going to the polls in the second phase of polling. Considered as a bastion of the BJP, the party unit in Jammu is facing dissidence in the region. The party had won 25 of 43 seats in the Jammu region during the last Assembly polls. The UT underwent a delimitation exercise recently which has increased the Assembly constituencies from 87 to 90.

The BJP on Monday made some new appointments in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, naming Sat Sharma as working president of the local unit.

BJP president J.P. Nadda also appointed former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh as chairperson of the party’s J&K poll campaign committee, according to a notification issued by BJP general secretary Arun Singh. Choudhary Sukhnandan will be vice-president of the election campaign committee.

Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as chairperson of the state election management committee, the BJP notification said. The coming Assembly polls will be the first after the abrogation of the controversial Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government in 2019.