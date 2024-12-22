 Top
Modi to Attend Catholic Church Christmas Fete

Deccan Chronicle
22 Dec 2024
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters in New Delhi on December 23. This marks the first visit by a Prime Minister to the CBCI Centre for such an event, according to a statement from the PMO.

During the programme, Modi will engage with key leaders of the Christian community, including Cardinals, bishops, and prominent lay members of the Church. The CBCI, established in 1944, serves as the primary body representing Catholics across India.

