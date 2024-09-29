Modi Targets Congress Infighting, Confident of BJP Victory in Haryana

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the factionalism within the Congress in the poll-bound Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Hisar on Saturday said the Opposition party cannot offer stability because everyone in the Congress is jostling among themselves to become chief minister. Mr Modi also accused the Congress of misleading the voters with false promises, dubbed the Opposition party anti-Dalit and expressed confidence that the BJP's government will form Haryana for a third consecutive term.

At the Hisar rally, Mr Modi said that the BJP will form the government in the state again. He said: “From everywhere, one voice is heard -- Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se.”

While addressing his third poll rally in Haryana, Mr Modi targeted the Congress over infighting in the state unit and said, "The party that cannot bring unity among its leaders, how will they bring stability in a state?"

“Bapu (Mr Hooda) is also a contender for the CM post and beta (Deepender Hooda) is also a contender. And together, they both are engaged in attempts to finish off the other contenders. Seeing all this, aware voters of Haryana are set to wipe out the Congress in the state,” he said.

In a swipe at the Gandhis for sidelining Dalit leader Kumari Selja, Mr Modi said some leaders who dedicatedly served Delhi's royal family are now asking what fault they committed. On every seat, there is infighting in the Congress. In this infighting in Congress, the doors for Dalits and backwards are closed. The Congress knows that Dalits do not give them votes. Therefore, they hate the entire Dalit community."

The Prime Minister also harked back to the Congress regime in Haryana and said, “Atrocities on Dalits took place in Gohana and Mirchpur, but they remained silent. There were atrocities and injustice with Dalit daughters, but they remained silent,” Mr Modi said in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister M.L. Khattar, among others.

"As voting day draws near, the Congress is becoming desperate...their leaders have started to say that in Haryana they will face the same situation that the party had to face in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"In the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan polls, the Congress resorted to lies, but the balloon of their lies burst. In Haryana too, the same thing is going to happen," he said.

“The Congress suffers this fate because it is deceitful and dishonest. See what they have done in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. During the polls there, they made false promises and lied to people. After coming to power, they are making excuses for not fulfilling the promises they made. Delhi's royal family trapped people of Himachal in their lies. Now, they don't have the budget to pay salaries to even the government employees in Himachal,” Mr Modi said, adding, “People are now asking the Congress -- Kya hua tera vada? In reply, the Congress is asking people -- Tum kaun?... Where there is the Congress, there can be no stability."

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Mr Modi accused the Opposition party of sympathising with the urban Naxals. He said: "The Congress has stated that it wants to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. They want to incite violence again. The soldiers, the sons of Haryana who were on duty there, faced stones and bloodshed. Now the Congress wants to release such people. Tell me, with whom is this urban Naxal Congress aligned? Why does the Congress oppose the farmers, youth and mothers of Haryana? Why does it favour those who are against them? Why does it seek their votes?"

Recalling the days when he worked for party organisations in Haryana, Mr Modi said that the state has "given me a lot, taught me a lot".

Mr Modi said: "Haryana's mothers and sisters have given a slogan -- Mahra Haryana, non-stop Haryana. Haryana's development should continue non-stop and that's why people have made up their minds to give the BJP a third term to serve the state.