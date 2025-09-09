Modi, Starmer to Address Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai

Mumbai: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with PM Narendra Modi, will address the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) to be held in Mumbai on October 7-9. Based on the theme ‘Empowering finance for a better world powered by AI,’ the three-day event will bring together global leaders, policy makers, central bankers and innovators to explore the future of financial technology amidst the growing AI influence.

Billed as the world’s largest fintech conference, the event has been organised by the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures, Co-Founder of Infosys, and Chairman of the GFF 2025 Advisory Council, said, “The presence of two world leaders, PM Narendra Modi and PM Keir Starmer, will galvanise the Global Fintech Fest into a thought leadership platform to map a sustainable path for equitable progress for the entire humanity and to reshape finance to be more inclusive, agile, and resilient.”

Mr. Gopalakrishnan also highlighted the strategic alignment between the UK and India in fintech innovation. “The UK and India share one of the most dynamic economic relationships in the world. Financial services and technology are cornerstones of this association – with significant opportunities for a synergy between London’s global leadership in fintech exports and regulatory innovation and India’s unmatched digital public infrastructure and a vast consumer base,” he added.

The event will see participation from leading international regulators including the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Deutsche Bundesbank of Germany, Banque de France and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Among the speakers will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IT & Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, and Member, GFF 2025 Advisory Council said, “GFF has become a unique platform that brings together innovators, policymakers and leaders from around the world who are shaping the future of finance. The theme, this year, looks beyond artificial intelligence to highlight augmented intelligence where human insight blends with the power of technology.”

A special highlight will be the Bharat AI Experience Zone, curated by NPCI and NVIDIA, showcasing live demonstrations of cutting-edge AI applications in finance.

The fest will also host a large-scale fintech expo with over 400 exhibitors, alongside hackathons, investment pitches, fintech awards, and networking sessions.