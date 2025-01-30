Modi slams Kejriwal’s claim on Yamuna being poisoned

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his caustic remarks that “poison was being mixed in the Yamuna” and debunked his outlandish assertion, questioning if the BJP-led Haryana government would supply toxic water to the national capital which even the Prime Minister drinks.

Addressing a mammoth rally in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said Delhi does not forgive “sinners” and claimed that the AAP feared defeat in the coming Delhi polls, triggering the desperation among the “AAP-da people”.

Likening AAP leaders to serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who gained notoriety for duping people, Modi sought to warn the electorates against the ruling party in the city and said, “You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, he was a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people”.

Aiming to attract votes on the BJP’s development and infrastructure plank, Modi said, “Delhiites want a government that builds houses, modernises the national capital and takes tap water to every household, freeing them from the tanker mafia. The whole of Delhi is saying that ‘February 5 ayegi, AAP-da jayegi, BJP ayegi’ (When February 5 comes, AAP-da will go and BJP will come),” he added.

Modi hailed the huge turnout at his rally despite Wednesday being a working day. He also condoled the death of pilgrims due to a reported stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an impressive rally in Trans-Yamuna’s Kartar Nagar, the Prime Minister accused the AAP of committing a “sin” that history, the people of Haryana and the country will not forget. “A former chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don’t they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?” Modi asked.

He said, “The people of Delhi, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, diplomats and judges staying in Delhi drink the same water from Haryana. Can anyone contemplate to poison Modi, the BJP government in Haryana has mixed poison in the water? It is in Indians’ character to forgive mistakes but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill intention. The holy Yamuna river will swallow the AAP in the polls for ruining its course”, Modi said, indicating the shifting sands against the ruling party in the city due to its failures, misgovernance and neglect of the river at the altar of city residents.

He said that during the last two elections, the AAP asked for votes on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna and now it asserts that the issue does not yield votes. “They (AAP government) want to make people struggle for water and compel the Purvanchalis to perform chhathi maiya’s puja surrounded by garbage in Yamuna,” he said.

Modi also trashed the AAP’s claim over schemes and said, “They’re claiming that the BJP will end welfare schemes. But the BJP has never stopped any schemes which were for the benefit of the people, even if they came from the Congress”.

Lashing out at the AAP over the corruption issue, Modi said: “Those who built ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they (AAP leaders) are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped.” The “Sheesh Mahal” refers to the extravagant renovation of the CM’s residence when Kejriwal was living there.