Modi slams Congress, accuses party of lies, cheating, nepotism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a sharp response to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. During his address, Modi accused the Congress party of promoting a "model of lies, cheating, appeasement, and nepotism," asserting that it was a mistake to expect "sabka saath, sabka vikas" (togetherness and development for all) from the Congress, as the party’s true priority was “family first.”

Modi specifically targeted Congress for its historical treatment of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. He remarked that the Congress government had failed to award Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna, despite his pivotal role in the nation’s development. He further claimed that Congress had a deep-rooted animosity toward Ambedkar, having attempted to defeat him in two Lok Sabha elections. “Today, they are forced to say ‘Jai Bhim,’” Modi said, highlighting the irony in Congress’s current position.

The Prime Minister also touched on Congress’s handling of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community, stating that the party had failed to give constitutional status to the OBC Commission, a step that was against its policy of appeasement. He contrasted this with the BJP-led NDA’s governance model, which he claimed was focused on “santushtikaran” (satisfaction of all), rather than appeasing particular groups.

Modi also criticized the Congress government under Jawaharlal Nehru for curbing freedom of speech during the Emergency, accusing the party of amending the Constitution to limit fundamental rights. He noted that the word ‘Constitution’ did not suit Congress as they had handcuffed and chained leaders like George Fernandes during that period.

In his address, Modi emphasized that the welfare of the poor and deprived was the BJP’s top priority, stressing that his government focused on uplifting those who had been neglected by previous administrations. He claimed that the BJP’s development model had received the support of the middle class, who, according to him, would power India’s economic growth in the future.

The Prime Minister also took a personal stand, declaring that he worships those ignored by others, reinforcing his party’s commitment to empowering the disadvantaged sectors of society.

As the debate continued in the Rajya Sabha, Modi’s sharp remarks set the tone for a broader discussion on India’s development trajectory and the contrasting approaches of the Congress and BJP.