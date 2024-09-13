Modi Says Air Travel Has Become Inclusive for All

NEW DELHI: Talking about the transformation in the country's aviation sector over the last decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the sector has become "inclusive" compared to the past, when it was only exclusive to some people. Lauding the role of the civil aviation sector in the economic growth of the country, Mr Modi said the focus should be on connecting people, culture and prosperity.



Speaking at the second Asia Pacific ministerial conference on civil aviation, which concluded with the adoption of the "Delhi declaration", Mr Modi highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation sector.

Sharing the technological and infrastructural advancements made by India in the sector with the top civil aviation leaders of the Asia-Pacific region, the Prime Minister talked about the success of the Udan scheme and pitched for creating a "network of opportunities" through aviation in the region.

According to the Prime Minister, under the Udan scheme, 14 million people have travelled, with many of them seeing the inside of an aircraft for the first time. “The scheme has allowed the lower middle class to travel by air,” he said, adding that the aim is to make "air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all".

“Focus is on connecting people, culture and prosperity through the sector,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the conference in the national capital, Mr Modi suggested the idea of an international Buddhist circuit by way of air connectivity that will benefit countries and people. He said connecting all the holy places related to Lord Buddha across Asia will benefit the civil aviation sector, the travellers, related countries and their economies as well.

The Prime Minister emphasised efforts to create a network of opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region that will drive economic growth, encourage innovation and strengthen peace and prosperity.

"To shape the aviation future is our shared commitment," Mr Modi said and highlighted the importance of innovation and sustainable growth.

Mr Modi also emphasised the need to make the sector more inclusive for women. He said: “In India, 15 per cent of the pilots are women, which is more than the global average of 5 per cent and we have issued an advisory to further increase this number.”

The two-day conference, which started on Wednesday, saw the participation of delegates from 29 countries' ministers and policymakers and eight international organisations that ended with the Prime Minister announcing unanimous passing of the Delhi declaration.

The conference witnessed engaging discussions and presentations focused on shaping the future of aviation in the Asia-Pacific region.