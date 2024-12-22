Modi receives Kuwait’s highest honour for boosting Indo-Kuwaiti ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Kuwait’s highest honour, the 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' on Sunday for his efforts in enhancing Indo-Kuwaiti relations. The prestigious award was conferred by Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, during Modi’s historic visit to Kuwait — the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' established in 1974, is a distinguished knighthood awarded to global leaders, including Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and George Bush. In his acceptance, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the enduring friendship between India and Kuwait, the Indian community in Kuwait, and the people of India. “I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait,” Modi stated on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this award marks the 20th international honour received by Modi. External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar praised the award as recognition of Modi’s commitment to deepening ties with the Gulf region and enhancing people-to-people connections.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. The talks focused on advancing bilateral relations, which have now been elevated to a strategic partnership, and included signing a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance defence cooperation. The MoU covers areas such as defence industries, equipment supply, joint exercises, training, personnel exchange, and research and development collaboration.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in sectors including pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, infrastructure, security, energy, health, education, technology, sports, culture, and solar energy. Additionally, MoUs were signed to facilitate collaboration in sports, culture, and renewable energy projects.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s Vision 2035 initiatives and congratulated the Amir on the successful hosting of the GCC Summit earlier that month. He acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait’s development and thanked the Amir for their welfare.

“We discussed cooperation in key sectors and elevated our partnership to a strategic one. I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come,” Modi remarked on X.

The visit concluded with a banquet hosted by the Crown Prince in honor of Prime Minister Modi, symbolising the deepened ties and mutual commitment to a prosperous future for both nations.



