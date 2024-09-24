Modi Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Peace

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Monday, reiterating India's support for the Palestinian people and the region's peace efforts.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi shared, “Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India’s support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views on further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine.”

During his visit, Modi also held bilateral discussions with Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He highlighted the importance of bolstering ties with both nations in areas such as energy, trade, and technology.

Speaking about his talks with the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Modi said, “The discussions were productive. We explored how to strengthen India-Kuwait ties in key sectors like pharma, technology, and energy.”

Modi described his meeting with Oli as "very good," focusing on areas of mutual interest. "The India-Nepal friendship is robust, and we look forward to adding more momentum to our ties," he noted, while also accepting an invitation to visit Nepal.

Earlier in the day, Modi participated in a roundtable conference with the CEOs of major American tech companies, organised by MIT School of Engineering. He urged them to collaborate with India, leveraging the nation's technological and economic growth.

Among those attending were CEOs of top firms such as Google, Adobe, IBM, NVIDIA, and AMD. Modi assured business leaders of India’s commitment to fostering innovation and protecting intellectual property, emphasising India’s potential to become the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.