Modi: Putin Talks Ranged From Trade To Ukraine War

New Delhi:India and Russia have “always stood shoulder-to-shoulder even in the most difficult situations,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin at an over hour-long “excellent” formal bilateral meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, soon after the SCO summit ended on Monday.

Modi said both “discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture”, and “exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine”.

But it was what happened before the formal meeting that took everyone by storm. From the SCO summit venue, Putin invited Modi to travel with him in the Russian presidential ‘Aurus Senat’ a heavily-armoured luxury limousine. The Russian President waited in his limousine for nearly 10 minutes for Modi to join him.

The vehicle headed to the hotel where Putin was staying for the formal talks. Upon reaching the hotel, the two leaders did not disembark but stayed inside the car to continue their conversation for about 45 minutes. It was only after this that both leaders entered the hotel to begin the formal bilateral talks.

Photographs showed both leaders smiling and seeming at ease. Modi posted on X: “After the proceedings at the SCO summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful.”

Soon after Modi met President Putin at the SCO summit venue in the morning, the two leaders warmly hugged each other, with Modi saying it was always a “delight” to meet President Putin. Both leaders clasped hands and walked towards Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the three leaders then smiling and conversing and also sharing a few laughs.New Delhi said the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, which is significant as India is the second largest importer of Russian oil after China and has been slapped with a 50 per cent tariff by the United States, half of which is a “penalty” for importing Russian oil.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi said both leaders have been having regular discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and that India “welcomes all the recent efforts towards establishing peace and hopes that all parties shall proceed ahead constructively”. He said: “A way must be found to end this conflict and establish lasting peace, that is the aspiration of the entire humanity”.

Pointing to the “depth and scope” of their bilateral ties, Modi said that “our special and privileged strategic partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability” and that “140 crore (1.4 billon) Indians are eagerly waiting to welcome you for our 23rd summit in December this year”, thereby confirming the Russian presidential visit.

“Russia and India have maintained special relations for decades, friendly and trusting. This is the foundation for the development of our relations in the future,” President Putin too said, while addressing Modi as his “dear friend”.

Later, at the formal bilateral meeting with President Putin, Modi also said “our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries, but also for global peace, stability, and prosperity”.

In a statement on the formal bilateral meeting, New Delhi said: “The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, financial, and energy sectors and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement.”

