Modi proposed parliamentary panel for ONOE Bill: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah revealed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested referring the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination. Shah’s statement came after Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

The bills aim to synchronise Lok Sabha and state assembly elections to streamline the electoral process and reduce recurring costs. Meghwal defended the bills, asserting that they "do not assault the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution" and are fully aligned with constitutional provisions. Sharp Opposition Reactions The introduction of the bills sparked fierce criticism from Opposition parties. Congress MP Manish Tewari argued that the bills undermine the Constitution’s basic structure. “The consideration of ONOE bills is beyond the legislative competence of this House. I urge the government to withdraw them,” he said. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav accused the BJP of pushing the bills to establish “dictatorship” in the country. “Two days ago, they talked of saving the Constitution. Now, they are bringing bills to destroy its spirit,” he said.



#WATCH | Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav says "I am standing to oppose the 129th Amendment Act of the Constitution, I am not able to understand just 2 days ago, no stone was left unturned in the glorious tradition of saving the Constitution. Within 2 days, the Constitution… https://t.co/mW2OuEsceu pic.twitter.com/SqhAOZ4O7R — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024



Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee echoed similar concerns, claiming that the bills are driven by “one gentleman’s desire.” He added, “State legislative assemblies are not subordinate to the Parliament or the central government.” Key Provisions of the Bill The proposed legislation introduces Article 82(A) to facilitate simultaneous elections and amends Articles 83, 172, and 327. It mandates that if the Lok Sabha or any state assembly is dissolved early, elections will only be held for the remainder of the five-year term. The bill proposes an “appointed date” for implementation, to be notified by the President after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Simultaneous elections are expected to begin from 2034, aligning the terms of both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. BJP’s Push for Reform The ONOE proposal was a key part of the BJP’s 2024 manifesto and has been strongly endorsed by Prime Minister Modi, who views it as a transformational electoral reform. However, opposition parties argue that the measure undermines India’s federal structure and democratic accountability. The bills are now expected to undergo extensive scrutiny in the Joint Parliamentary Committee before any further legislative action.



