Modi pays tributes to Charan Singh

New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, describing him as a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers.In a post on X, Modi said Singh's dedication and spirit of service to the country will continue to inspire everyone.

गरीबों और किसानों के सच्चे हितैषी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनका समर्पण और सेवाभाव हर किसी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cTUH8JIFZ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2024

Born in 1902 to a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, Singh went on to become a prominent leader, especially in north India, and an axis of anti-Congress politics after he quit the Congress. He also served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.