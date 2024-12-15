Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, calling him a powerful symbol of unity and integrity for the nation.





देश के लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर शत-शत नमन। उनका व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व राष्ट्र की एकता, अखंडता और विकसित भारत के संकल्प की सिद्धि के लिए देशवासियों की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2024

In his message, Modi described Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, as an “iron man” whose efforts in uniting the country post-independence remain inspirational.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Patel’s work continues to guide the country toward the realization of a developed and united India. Modi’s tribute highlighted Patel’s enduring legacy in shaping the nation’s unity.



