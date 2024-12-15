Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, calling him a powerful symbol of unity and integrity for the nation.
In his message, Modi described Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, as an “iron man” whose efforts in uniting the country post-independence remain inspirational.
The Prime Minister emphasized that Patel’s work continues to guide the country toward the realization of a developed and united India. Modi’s tribute highlighted Patel’s enduring legacy in shaping the nation’s unity.
