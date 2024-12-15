 Top
Home » Nation

Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
15 Dec 2024 5:20 PM IST
Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, calling him a powerful symbol of unity and integrity for the nation.


In his message, Modi described Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, as an “iron man” whose efforts in uniting the country post-independence remain inspirational.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Patel’s work continues to guide the country toward the realization of a developed and united India. Modi’s tribute highlighted Patel’s enduring legacy in shaping the nation’s unity.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick