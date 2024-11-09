Modi pays tribute to Ratan Tata, hailing his legacy of innovation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, the iconic industrialist who passed away last month, marking a month since his death. Describing Tata as the epitome of the finest traditions of Indian enterprise, Modi highlighted his unwavering commitment to integrity, excellence, and service.

In his tribute, Modi noted that Tata's passing has left a deep void, with his absence deeply felt across various sections of society. “Seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs, hardworking professionals, and those passionate about the environment and philanthropy mourn his loss,” he said. For the youth, Modi added, Tata was an inspiration, showing that dreams are worth pursuing and that success could be paired with compassion and humility.





Tata, who passed away on October 9 at the age of 86, was a globally respected business leader. Under his leadership, the Tata Group grew into one of India’s largest conglomerates, with annual revenues exceeding $100 billion. Modi emphasized that Tata represented the highest values of Indian enterprise, with the Tata Group known worldwide for its integrity and credibility. Despite his significant achievements, Modi praised Tata’s humility, saying he always wore his success lightly.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Tata’s critical role in shaping India’s startup ecosystem, recognizing the potential of young entrepreneurs and empowering them to take risks. Modi expressed confidence that Tata’s legacy of innovation and entrepreneurship would continue to inspire future generations.