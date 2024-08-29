Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

New Delhi: Greeting the citizens on the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.



In his tweet earlier today, Modi emphasized the importance of recognizing all those who have passionately contributed to sports and proudly represented India on the global stage. Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting sports at all levels to create an ecosystem where every young Indian can aspire to play and shine.

Modi in a post on X wrote: “Greetings on National Sports Day. Today we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India. Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine.”