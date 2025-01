New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, observed as 'Prakash Utsav', on Monday.

I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous and compassionate. pic.twitter.com/waDtUl4Gyy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2025

