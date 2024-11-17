Modi pays tribute to Bal Thackeray, praises his vision for Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary, lauding him as a leader who championed Maharashtra’s development and a staunch defender of democratic values.





महान बाळासाहेब ठाकरे जी यांच्या पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त मी त्यांना आदरांजली अर्पण करतो. महाराष्ट्राचा विकास आणि मराठी लोकांच्या सक्षमता यासाठी आग्रही असे ते एक द्रष्टे व्यक्तिमत्व होते. भारतीय संस्कृती आणि मूल्यांचे संवर्धन करून त्याविषयीचा अभिमान वृद्धिंगत करण्यावर त्यांचा दृढ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024





Modi remembered his personal interactions with Thackeray, describing them as intellectually stimulating and memorable. Thackeray, a prominent figure in Indian politics, was known for his ability to inspire people and rally support for his causes.

The Prime Minister highlighted Thackeray's influence on the state and his enduring legacy as a cultural and political icon.



