Modi: Pakistan turned down peace bids

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a wide-ranging conversation with US podcaster Lex Fridman, said that every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal and hoped for improve bilateral ties. During the over three-hour interaction, Modi talked about his bond of mutual trust with US President Donald Trump, competition with China, his early life, his journey to the Himalayas, the RSS, post-Godhra riots along with diplomacy.

In the interview, Modi firmly condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism while recalling his historic gesture of inviting then-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014. He said the initiative was aimed at improving bilateral ties but admitted it did not yield the desired results. He expressed hope that the people of Pakistan themselves desire peace after decades of unrest and violence.

"It was a diplomatic gesture unlike any in decades. The very people who once questioned my approach to foreign policy were taken aback when they learned I had invited all SAARC heads of state and our then President Pranab Mukherjee beautifully captured that historic gesture in his memoir," Modi said. He said the effort sent a clear message to the world about India's commitment to peace and harmony, but “we didn't get the desired outcome.”

Hailing US President Trump as a man of courage, who took his own decisions, Modi said the US president was unwaveringly dedicated to the United States and the same spirit was on display when he was shot at by a gunman on the election campaign trail last year. Modi said President Trump appeared far more prepared than before in his second term. "He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals," Modi said on Trump's second term as President.

Discussing India's international relations, Modi highlighted the nation’s strong historical and cultural bonds with China but acknowledged ongoing border disputes. He also addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, asserting, "There can never be a resolution on the battlefield. India is not neutral; we stand firmly committed to peace." He emphasised good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating he had urged both leaders toward peaceful resolution.

Regarding global politics, Modi expressed disappointment that international institutions like the UN had become outdated and ineffective due to lack of reforms, urging the global community to shift from confrontation to cooperation.

During the interview, Modi categorically rejected vote bank politics and affirmed his personal commitment to public welfare. Reflecting on the 2002 Gujarat riots, he dismissed the narrative surrounding the violence as misinformation, reiterating that thorough judicial investigations had cleared him of wrongdoing.

“Since 2002, Gujarat has seen no communal riots, reflecting my commitment to good governance rather than vote bank politics,” Modi asserted, adding that he never sought personal gain or acted with ill intent throughout his political career.

Asked about the RSS, Modi described the organisation as “sacred,” attributing much of his life’s learning to it. He praised the RSS for promoting patriotism, discipline, and national service, highlighting its unparalleled scale as a voluntary organisation. "I have not heard if there is any voluntary organisation as big as the RSS…The RSS teaches that the country is supreme and serving people is like serving God..I feel blessed to have got values from such a sacred organisation," he said.

During his interaction, the PM also praised the Election Commission, which often comes under fire from the opposition parties. Praising the EC as "neutral and independent," Mr Modi said that its management of the world's largest democratic exercise should be studied by the global community.

On the economic front, Modi underscored India’s growing global prominence and economic reforms designed to simplify processes and encourage ease of business.

Podcaster Lex Fridman described his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "one of the most moving and powerful conversations and experiences," even revealing to Modi that he had observed a 45-hour fast, drinking only water, as a gesture of respect ahead of their conversation. Appreciating the gesture, Modi shared his own perspective, emphasizing that fasting is an essential form of self-discipline and offers numerous benefits.