Modi Not to Attend Russia’s Traditional Victory Day Celebrations on May 9 in Moscow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be attending Russia’s traditional Victory Day celebrations on May 9 in Moscow, but India will instead be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, government sources said on Wednesday. It may be noted that the MEA had confirmed earlier this month much before the Pahalgam terror attack that Mr Modi has been invited by Russia to attend the Victory Day celebrations on May 9 in Moscow but government sources had even then indicated he was unlikely to attend in person, and that India would be represented by a delegation. The decision had been taken by New Delhi earlier this month, much before the Pahalgam terror attack.

“An invitation was extended to the Prime Minister to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow. The Russian side was informed earlier that India would be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,” the government sources said. Mr Modi, however, is likely to undertake a three-nation official visit to Europe during which he is expected to visit Croatia, Norway and the Netherlands from May 13 to 17.

”The leader of India (Narendra Modi) will not come, India will not be represented at the highest level,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agency Tass as stating on Wednesday. The Victory Day in Russia commemorates the military victory of the Allied forces, including the erstwhile Soviet Union, over Nazi Germany in 1945 in the Second World War. Mr Modi had visited Russia twice last year and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year.