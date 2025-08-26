Modi: No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests

New Delhi:In the backdrop of the US move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he will not compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle rearers, and small-scale industries.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after launching multiple projects, the Prime Minister said, “For Modi, the interests of farmers, cattle rearers, and small-scale industries are paramount. Pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all.”

The Prime Minister’s strong statement comes just two days ahead of the August 27 deadline for US tariffs on Indian imports. Urging widespread use of swadeshi goods, he said: “All of us should follow the mantra of buying only ‘Made in India’ goods. Businessmen should put up a big board outside their establishments declaring they sell only swadeshi goods.”

Modi once again appealed to citizens to ensure that all purchases, gifts, and decorative items brought home during the festive season are Made in India. “A true gift is one crafted by the hands of Indian citizens,” he said, adding that shopkeepers should sell Indian-made products with pride.

He stated that such small yet meaningful efforts would turn festivals into grand celebrations of India’s prosperity.

Taking aim at the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party, which ruled India for 60 to 65 years, made the country dependent on imports in order to indulge in “import scams.”

He stressed that self-reliance is now the foundation of building a developed India and highlighted the role of farmers, fishermen, livestock rearers, and entrepreneurs in this journey. He also noted that the dairy sector has made India self-reliant and remains a key strength of the economy.

Modi cautioned that the world is witnessing politics driven by economic self-interest. “India is empowered by walking on the path of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan, Lord Shri Krishna, who symbolised strength and protection, and Charkhadhari Mohan, Mahatma Gandhi, who championed swadeshi through his spinning wheel,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the killing of innocent civilians, the Prime Minister said the world had witnessed how India avenged the Pahalgam attack. He described the operation as a symbol of the valour of India’s armed forces and of the nation’s resolve, inspired by Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan.



“India no longer spares terrorists and their masters. Operation Sindoor embodied the bravery of our soldiers and the determination of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan’s India. Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding,” he said.



The Prime Minister also noted his government’s continuous efforts to empower both the neo-middle class and the middle class. “This Diwali, whether it is the business community or families across India, everyone will get a double bonus of happiness,” he added, referring to proposed GST reforms.

