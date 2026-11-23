New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has climbed three places to emerge as the second-most effective regional leader in Asia, while India has consolidated its position as the third-most powerful country in the region, according to the Asia Power Index 2026 released by the Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

The report noted India's growing regional influence despite economic challenges, with the country's overall power score rising by 0.5 points to 40.5. India retained its position behind the United States, which scored 78.9, and China, which scored 73.6.

The think tank said India had strengthened its standing as a "major power", recording the biggest improvement in its overall score among Asia's top 10 powers. India was also the only country in this group to register an upward trend.

In a significant endorsement of Modi's regional diplomatic standing, experts surveyed by the institute rated him the second-most effective regional leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi's improved assessment lifted India three places in the regional leadership rankings.

The report observed that India had become more influential in Asia despite a decline in its relative economic capability and a year dominated by internal challenges.

India's growing defence engagement with Southeast Asian countries, including BrahMos missile sales, helped strengthen its regional security partnerships. Stable trade and investment ties also contributed to its improved standing.

The report said India was among the few countries whose economic relationships had not weakened, helping it move up two places in that category. Its defence networks ranking also improved by two places.

India's cultural influence registered gains, while its diplomatic influence remained relatively stable at a time when several countries experienced setbacks.

The report also highlighted that the power gap between India and China had narrowed to its lowest level since the index was introduced in 2018. However, China's overall power score remained substantially higher than India's.

While Modi's regional leadership ratings improved, the institute observed that perceptions of his global leadership and strategic ambition had weakened, partly because of India's relatively low diplomatic profile during the Gulf conflict.

India's improved standing drew attention from China, with Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing commenting that "Asia's future is bigger than rankings".

Former Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, now dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy, welcomed the findings.

"India grows more influential in Asia. The only upward arrow in the top ten of the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index," he said on X.

The findings also triggered a political exchange, with the BJP citing the report to counter the Congress's criticism of the government's economic and foreign policies.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju credited Modi's leadership for India's growing international standing, saying the country had moved far ahead over the past decade.

"India has changed now; our leadership is strong," Rijiju said, asserting that several international assessments had recognised India's progress in economic, military and financial sectors.

The BJP claimed that the latest rankings had given the Congress a reality check over its criticism of the government's performance.

The Lowy Institute's annual Asia Power Index, first published in 2018, assesses countries' resources and influence across measures including economic capability, military strength, diplomatic influence and defence networks.