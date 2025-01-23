Modi, Murmu pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Along with his post, the Prime Minister shared a video message commemorating Bose’s unwavering dedication to the nation. Modi highlighted Bose’s selfless sacrifice, stating, “Netaji’s life was marked by hard work and valour. He gave up his personal dreams and interests for India’s independence. If he had wished, he could have lived a comfortable life, but instead, he chose the path of sacrifice for a free India.”

The Prime Minister also underscored Bose’s pivotal role in celebrating India’s cultural heritage, mentioning, “Netaji not only opposed foreign rule but also countered those who questioned India’s rich legacy. He was instrumental in presenting India as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ to the world. His life and contributions continue to inspire Indian youth.”

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to Bose, acknowledging his monumental role in India’s freedom struggle. In a post on social media, she said, “On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas, I pay my humble tribute to one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata.” She praised Bose’s leadership of the Azad Hind Fauj and highlighted his unyielding determination, which continues to inspire generations.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, remains one of India’s most revered freedom fighters. Recognizing his invaluable contribution to India’s independence, the Government of India declared his birthday as ‘Parakram Diwas’ in 2021. The day serves to honor his legacy and inspire citizens, especially the youth, to emulate his bravery and patriotism.

The first Parakram Diwas was celebrated in 2021 at the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, followed by the inauguration of a holographic statue of Netaji at India Gate in 2022. Additionally, plans are underway to construct a National Memorial dedicated to Bose on the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Bose’s life was defined by his unwavering commitment to justice and sacrifice. Born into a prominent Bengali family, he was initially expelled from Presidency College in Kolkata in 1916 for his nationalist activities. After completing his studies at Scottish Church College in 1919, he went to the University of Cambridge and passed the Indian Civil Service exam in 1920. However, he withdrew from the civil service the following year to dedicate himself entirely to India’s freedom movement.

Netaji’s legacy is marked by visionary leadership, a relentless fight for equality, and an indomitable spirit. His contributions continue to inspire generations of Indians, reminding them of the power of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.