Modi Meets Top Defence Team to Sharpen Strategy

Nation
Age Correspondent
10 May 2025 1:42 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment to take stock of the security situation following the unleashing of Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh during a high-level meeting on the security situation, in New Delhi, Friday.

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment to take stock of the security situation following the unleashing of Operation Sindoor.

Modi met defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chief, Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to strategise over the future course of action.

Later Modi also met foreign minister Dr S Jaishanker and foreign secretary Vikram Misri. NSA Doval was also present during this meeting. Government has urged people to stay calm and not panic.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held interactions with veterans, including former chiefs of the three services, taking their feedback on the current situation.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario with the top military leadership. Every aspect of the evolving security situation was discussed in the meeting with the three services chiefs, sources said.

The defence ministry said India remained “fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.”

